The World's Longest Raft Journey: A Salty Tale of Adventure

It's a salty tale of odyssean proportions, yet most Australians are unaware of the adventure of 12 men, three balsawood rafts, two monkeys, and a couple of cats that in 1973 became the world's longest raft journey. The trio of rafts travelled 14,000 kilometres across the Pacific Ocean from Ecuador to eventually and accidentally arrive at Ballina on Australia's east coast.

It wasn't the first time long-range raft travel had been tested in open seas — in 1947, the Kon-Tiki, skippered by Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl, sailed 8,000km from South America to the Polynesian Islands. Spanish explorer Captain Vital Alsar wanted to double that journey and bolster Heyerdahl's theory that the ancient civilisations of South America could have traversed the Pacific in such a way in the past and potentially populated its islands. Mr Alsar attempted a trip in 1970 in a single raft, but wanted to attempt the feat with three rafts travelling in formation.Captain Alsar recruited a crew of 11 men from Canada, the United States, Chile, Mexico, and Ecuado





