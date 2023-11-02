The woman, the dog and the kayak: Where is Michaela Leger?

It's not known who took the photograph of Leger – other than the fact they were aware the kayak had allegedly been taken without permission – but this was the last time she was seen, and the only publicly released photograph of her.An extensive search was taken by air, land and sea over Labour weekend to find her.

"The type of paddle is the same, but it can not be confirmed whether it was the exact paddle due to the generic nature of it." Little is known about Leger and, at this stage, police said that it "appeared" her family didn't wish to talk publicly about her disappearance or provide a statement to media.

Police are also asking that anyone along the coast keep an eye out for a yellow kayak that looks out of place or appears to have been abandoned.

