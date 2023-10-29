The Woke Mind Virus: A Documentary on Elon Musk's Ownership of Twitter

t is hard to take anyone very seriously when they use the phrase “the woke mind virus” with a straight face. But, increasingly, when it comes to, there is no other option. Is he a visionary? A hypocrite? The last defender of the first amendment? Or simply a bullied kid who got his own back by buying the global playground and trashing it? Opinions of Musk are as volatile and wide-ranging as the man himself..

The pandemic and the Trump presidency were the strongest accelerants in this process. For years, Twitter had attempted to negotiate a balance between allowing free expression and refusing to tolerate hate speech and overt disinformation. But what is a company to do when the president starts spreading verifiable falsehoods on its platform, at a time when those falsehoods have the potential to cost lives?. Musk was, at the time, annoyed about the compulsory closure of his Tesla factories.

Who decides to suspend a president? In this case, people such as Yoel Roth, working in Twitter's Trust and Safety department and about to become a lightning rod for Trumpite wrath. Interviewed at length, he is jittery, nervous and looks extremely young. He is also, in his measured way, defiant. Who are you, Roth is asked, to make this decision? "I'm no one," he responds. "It shouldn't be any one person's decision" And there's the nub of it. These people didn't seek this power.

Musk, meanwhile, was spiralling. He was becoming a high-profile example of the way in which a person's buy-in to a conspiracy theory often wedges the door open for others. In one tweethe managed to insult transgender people, Covid victims and the integrity of medical science in the space of five words.

Here, things get unnerving. Musk's opinionated carelessness is, in the context of his status, extremely dangerous. The list of people harassed and threatened after being the target of his tweets grows as the film proceeds. This amounts to its own form of censorship: the scariest censorship of all – self-censorship.