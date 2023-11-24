The Wild Dinner Parties of Roman Emperor Elagabalus

There are legendary dinner parties, and then there are the stories told about those thrown by the Roman emperor Elagabalus. The teenage ruler, who managed just four years as emperor before being assassinated at the age of 18 in AD222, would serve bizarre dishes like camels’ heels or flamingos’ brains to guests, stage themed nights when all the food was blue or green, or release lions or bears to roam among the diners.

According to a Roman historian, those present at a dinner were suffocated to death under an enormous quantity of rose petals; another saw guests seated on..





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cold war satellite images reveal hundreds of unknown Roman fortsDeclassified spy images point to 396 undiscovered forts in Syria and Iraq, shifting understanding of Roman frontier

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Influencer’s raw ‘Roman Empire’ revealOne of the women behind Australia’s biggest wellness empires has shared a vulnerable moment talking about her body.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Up to 50,000 Roman coins discovered off coast of SardiniaBronze coins dating from fourth century are in exceptional state of preservation, Italy’s culture ministry says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Woolworths shoppers go wild over $22 item: ‘This sells out almost immediately at Kmart’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Star’s chilling confession about wild pastRobbie Williams has revealed he once became so reliant on alcohol at the height of his fame, he was downing a bottle of vodka every night and doing all the drugs he could “ingest”.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Wild footage shows police officer ploughed down by bull on highwayNew footage has surfaced of a shocking incident in rural Queensland which saw a police officer attacked by a raging bull while on the job.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »