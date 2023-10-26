The West Australian goes big on Woodside’s ‘keeping lights on’ claim but keeps readers in dark on climate

The West Australian ran four pieces by or about Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill last Friday warning ‘reams of red tape’ were endangering gas supplies, without any pushback.The West Australian ran four pieces by or about Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill last Friday warning ‘reams of red tape’ were endangering gas supplies, without any pushback., based on recent evidence. It can place its message unchallenged in Perth’s local daily without the inconvenience of having to pay for it.

The coverage began on page one, with an “exclusive” tag, the headline “Blown out of the water” and a two sentence write-off saying O’Neill had warned that “reams of red tape” were endangering WA’s gas supplies and putting jobs and energy security at risk.on page four. It explained O’Neill was concerned that laws governing the approval of offshore gas developments were stymieing new developments.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundupWould Scarborough gas be for WA homes, schools and hospitals? Australia’s resources minister sees a gas-fired future just as the International Energy Agency charts the fossil fuel’s decline | Temperature CheckO’Neill didn’t claim that all gas from Scarborough would be used locally – she said the gasfield would supply energy to both “WA and customers in Asia for decades to come” – but the piece implied that Western Australians would be chief beneficiaries. headtopics.com

In the case of Scarborough, Woodside has a deal with Perdaman Fertilisers to provide the bulk of the domestic supply from the gasfield for use at a urea plant in the Pilbara. It means only 5% of the gas is earmarked for broader uses that might be summarised as keeping the lights on in homes, schools and hospitals. The overwhelming bulk - 85% – will be shipped overseas as liquified natural gas.

What O’Neill did not mention – and the Aemo report discusses only briefly – is the range of potential solutions to this. Aemo lists options including increasing supply from existing production facilities for a short time and development of gas fields not now included in forecasts. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

The West Australian goes big on Woodside’s ‘keeping the lights on’ claim but keeps readers in the dark on climateNewspaper endorses CEO Meg O’Neill’s position the company’s gas is needed to keep the state’s lights on but doesn’t mention the climate crisis Read more ⮕

Why a high court decision on EV tax has Australian states and territories panickingState and territory leaders are spooked that their revenue streams — not just from EVs — could now be legally challenged, putting billions of dollars at risk Read more ⮕

Western Australian prison chief replaced after death in custody of Indigenous teenagerCleveland Dodd, 16, died in hospital a week after officers discovered him unconscious in the youth wing of Perth’s Casuarina prison Read more ⮕

– shambles’: The inside view on the Australian fan experience at the World CupDavid Williams has been at every one-day World Cup since 2007. With ticket pick-ups 10 kilometres from the stadium, banners falling in the stands and even “a small riot”, the chaos of this event has been like nothing he’s experienced before. Read more ⮕

– shambles’: The inside view on the Australian fan experience at the World CupDavid Williams has been at every one-day World Cup since 2007. With ticket pick-ups 10 kilometres from the stadium, banners falling in the stands and even “a small riot”, the chaos of this event has been like nothing he’s experienced before. Read more ⮕

– shambles’: What is it like to be an Australian fan at the cricket World Cup?David Williams has been at every one-day World Cup since 2007. With ticket pick-ups 10 kilometres from the stadium, banners falling in the stands, even “a small riot”, the chaos of this event has been like nothing he’s experienced before. Read more ⮕