The West Australian goes big on Woodside’s ‘keeping lights on’ claim but keeps readers in dark on climate

The West Australian ran four pieces by or about Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill last Friday warning 'reams of red tape' were endangering gas supplies, without any pushback., based on recent evidence. It can place its message unchallenged in Perth's local daily without the inconvenience of having to pay for it.
The coverage began on page one, with an "exclusive" tag, the headline "Blown out of the water" and a two sentence write-off saying O'Neill had warned that "reams of red tape" were endangering WA's gas supplies and putting jobs and energy security at risk. It explained O'Neill was concerned that laws governing the approval of offshore gas developments were stymieing new developments.
O'Neill didn't claim that all gas from Scarborough would be used locally – she said the gasfield would supply energy to both "WA and customers in Asia for decades to come" – but the piece implied that Western Australians would be chief beneficiaries.
In the case of Scarborough, Woodside has a deal with Perdaman Fertilisers to provide the bulk of the domestic supply from the gasfield for use at a urea plant in the Pilbara. It means only 5% of the gas is earmarked for broader uses that might be summarised as keeping the lights on in homes, schools and hospitals. The overwhelming bulk - 85% – will be shipped overseas as liquified natural gas.
What O'Neill did not mention – and the Aemo report discusses only briefly – is the range of potential solutions to this. Aemo lists options including increasing supply from existing production facilities for a short time and development of gas fields not now included in forecasts.