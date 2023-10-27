The warning Albanese must deliver to Xi Jinping

After years of punishing economic coercion and the diplomatic cold shoulder, Australia-China relations are entering a new spring. China’s, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will want to emphasise the upside in the Australia-China relationship during his Beijing visit next week.
Military conflict in the Taiwan Strait is likely to make Australia’s worst strategic nightmare become a reality by forcing a stark choice between our trade ties with China and our military alliance with the United States.
Of course, the ANZUS Treaty only calls on Washington and Canberra to "act to meet the common danger" when attacked, without specifying precisely how to do so. But these treaty technicalities are unlikely to tamp down US expectations of Australian military involvement.
With China accounting for nearly 28 per cent of Australia’s total export earnings in 2022, the economic aftershocks would be devastating. It would also likely mean shortages of all manner of Chinese-made goods that currently fill nearly every shop and home in Australia.
But as Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes painfully plain, world leaders are liable to unexpectedly embrace stratospheric military and economic costs in the name of geopolitical goals. We don't know that President Xi is planning to do that. But we also can't be sure he isn't.
Yet Australian nuclear-powered submarines won’t be in the water for years, and Australia won’t have command of the full complement of eight boats until the 2050s. Hard though it might be, Australia should start thinking about other tools that might be used to contribute to US-led efforts to deter China.
Albeit delivered privately and with a suitably tactful diplomatic gloss, Prime Minister Albanese should leave President Xi in no doubt that if he decides to pull the trigger on a Taiwan invasion, then China risks losing access to imports that are essential for China's energy, resources, and food security.