The United States Faces a Global Challenge

is more than a regional challenge . It will test the resolve of the United States at a time when it is leading a new global strategic orientation ; one that the US has led with great skill, and in equal measure, remarkable inconsistency, if not incompetence. Australia is in the thick of it this global alignment, and will rise or fall by its tide.
The flaw increasingly seems to be that the US’ absolute belief in its military might is unfettered by a clear calculation of its national interests at stake, or the limitations imposed by domestic support.This has become characteristic of US engagement. Unequivocal military commitment, followed by hedging and ultimately abandonment when the military adventure is no longer politically sustainable. The US is all in, until it is not.
But even with its arch-enemy, US calculations are not clear-cut about whether or to what extent to support Israel in a fight with Iran. The middle of such a conflict is not the ideal time for the US to more carefully consider the extent of its national interests at stake, or to properly understand the limitations of its domestic support, but that is now clearly a possibility.
