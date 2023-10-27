The unheimlich manoeuvre - why fashion is seeing double

– is happening in fashion. A shift of doppelgangers is playing with ideas of identity and our deepest, darkest fears surrounding dystopian technology, simulated realities and – the horror! – someone copying our outfit.

For Acne Studios’ autumn-winter 2023 campaign, Kylie Jenner was photographed alongside a replica of herself in dirty denim while last year, a Gucci campaign depicted a femme fatale Billie Eilish confessing her love to … Billie Eilish. Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber recently went face-to-face with a futuristic lookalike for Alexander McQueen’s cruise 2023 campaign, visibly haunted by her stylish simulacrum. Fashion is in its unheimlich era.

There’s more: for its spring/summer 2022 show, Balenciaga deepfaked US contemporary artist Eliza Douglas, cloning her so that she modelled all 44 looks. And earlier this year, 1990s model Eva Herzigová collaborated with talent agency Unsigned and Dimension Studio to headtopics.com

As well as doppelgangers, there’s also identical twins – a more everyday occurance of doubling. At London fashion week last month, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi spliced T-shirts together and had models walk in pairs as if melded by the clothes on their backs. “It’s giving twin-personality,”at the time. “We’re all different people, we have a dualness, good and bad – no one’s perfect.

So why are we seeing double? Aesthetically, there’s something enigmatic about spitting images. We also have always had a thing for replicating icons. This has intensified with technology and artificial intelligence; just look atand obsession with celeb lookalikes. From deepfakes to holograms, the naivety of the photocopier has been replaced with the real possibility of cloning humans. headtopics.com

