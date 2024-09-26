The Unbreakable Bond of Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.It would be hard to find a pair of filmmakers more closely associated than Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, the co-writers and co-directors of. A year or two apart in age, they could be brothers, with matching grey beards and similar sensibilities. “We want to tell the same kind of story,” Nakache says. “He has never written anything on his own, and I’ve never written anything on my own.

, which earned over $US400 million around the world and Bruno , are kindred spirits rather than opposites who attract. As we might say in Australia, they’re a couple of dropkicks – single, middle-aged guys with no fixed abode, no prospects and no scruples when it comes to petty scams .Both are mired in debt, and join a support group for over-spenders, run by Henri , a community worker who has yet to conquer his own gambling addiction.

“When the pandemic hit, it really took all our ideas away,” he says. “We write very contemporary movies. We try to be relevant to what’s going on right now … so we were really wondering how to be relevant in these conditions.” In the end, they spent much of the lockdown working on their TV show, set in a psychologist’s office; the second season, which premiered in 2022, deals directly with the COVID era.

In this context, Nakache suggests, the image of an empty apartment can carry different meanings. “It can tell the story of struggles with low-end debt. And it can also be the embodiment of a philosophy.”is still meant primarily as a comedy. “Of course we don’t want to fall into mean laughter, or we don’t want to mock people, that’s not the aim.

A beat, then the punchline. “But in the end, I do everything.” That’s probably easier to say when your other half isn’t around – although Toledano, in the next room, might well be saying the same thing to someone else.

