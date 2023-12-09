The True Cost of Labor's Immigration Detainee Debacle

The Albanese Labor government's handling of immigration detention has resulted in a high financial cost to the Australian taxpayer. Nicolle Flint calls for transparency in revealing the true cost of supporting these criminals.





Australian Voters Concerned About Cost of Living and Cut Support for LaborMore than half the electorate sees the cost of living as the crucial policy test for Labor. Core support for Labor has fallen from 37 to 35 per cent over the past month, while the Coalition has slipped from 31 to 30 per cent. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton trails Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister by 27 to 40 per cent, but has gained ground. Australians are bracing for rampant price hikes and falling real wages despite a federal government pledge to ease the cost of living, with voters cutting their support for Labor as they shelve their hopes for higher living standards.

Australia news LIVE: Senate votes to split Labor’s industrial relations bill; Optus outage fallout continuesSenate votes to split Labor’s industrial relations bill, Qantas, Virgin and Crown paid no corporate tax in 2021-22 and the Optus outage fallout continues.

Indigenous Leader and Labor Senator Pat Dodson to Quit Senate Due to Ill HealthIndigenous leader and Labor senator Pat Dodson has announced he will quit the Senate due to persistent ill health after cancer treatment. He said he wanted to place on record his ‘high regard’ for Anthony Albanese’s decision to proceed with the voice referendum. Father of reconciliation says following cancer treatment he is ‘physically unable’ to carry out his duties as a Western Australian senator.

Australian Labor Party restricts offsets for habitat destructionThe Australian Labor Party has agreed to restrict its Nature Repair Market Bill, preventing farmers and mining firms from buying offsets for habitat destruction. The bill aims to encourage private investment and philanthropic funds for nature and wildlife protection.

