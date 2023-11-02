The troubling state of exile for Jews who live outside Israel

One theme in his memoir struck me particularly as something we share: this kind of Jewishness that we were raised with is unsustainable for future generations, living in a world too far removed from our own. But how we interpret the implications of this is where we are at odds.Gawenda depicts Jewish history as one of powerless and vulnerability, pogroms and expulsions, what historian Salo Baron described as the “lachrymose conception of Jewish history”.

The story of modern Jewish culture, including the rise of the state of Israel, is one of constant transformation and adaptation. There is so much exciting new Jewish culture around the world. Reading Gawenda’s book, one does not get a sense of the global regeneration of Jewish life after the Holocaust. Instead, it is a story of decline, with one exception: Israel alone serves as a bulwark against the disappearance of Jewish life.

One could be a universalist Jew, anxious, embarrassed by Israel, and more concerned with the suffering of others than of Jews. These Jews, Gawenda argues, have mostly left behind any meaningful attachment to Judaism and are content with progressive platitudes around social justice.

I think particularly of the Bundists from whom Gawenda has drifted. At one point he writes that he hasn’t talked to his old Bundist friends about these issues. Perhaps he should, because he might be surprised by how aligned he is with them. More of these conversations might show him the breadth and nuance of the present-day Jewish Left.

