Theo Foukkare, chief executive of the Australasian Association of Convenience Stores, told the hearings on Thursday that the public health aims of the reforms “will not be realised”. Foukkare did not disclose the value of the funding his group received from big tobacco, telling the inquiry chair, Senator Marielle Smith, that “the purpose of the hearing today is to talk about the bill, not the small amount of members that contribute to our organisations quite broadly”.

Foukkare said instead of focusing on his industry group being partially supported by the big tobacco brands British American Tobacco, Philip Morris and Imperial brands, the inquiry should deal with “the fallout of the worsening black market in vaping and tobacco, which is a crisis”.

Public health and tobacco control researchers, including representatives from the Cancer Council and the Tackling Indigenous Smoking program, who also appeared at the inquiry, rejected Foukkare’s claims.

There had not been any government public health measures tackling tobacco – aside from tax increases – since plain packaging reforms were introduced in 2012, she said.was largely to either drive people to quit smoking, or buy cheaper tobacco at supermarkets instead of convenience stories, with only a small proportion turning to illicit products, Scollo said.

“If we had better controls on knowing where products were stored or sold, or who they were imported to, we could track where all tobacco products are going.”and International Monetary Fund support this, saying licensing of the entire supply chain is key to tackling illicit tobacco, particularly retail licensing.

