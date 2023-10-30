The Therapeutic Effects of Having a Furry Friend During Lockdown

he therapeutic effects of having a furry friend are well documented; many people made the best of being at home during the Covid lockdowns byinto their home. This is where I found myself in the autumn of 2020. I was living alone for the first time, having left the hustle and bustle of London for rural Hertfordshire with my two guinea pigs, Pudding and Popcorn.
I met the boys during a visit to This Little Piggy, a guinea pig rescue run by volunteers in Richmond, south-west London. I was introduced to big pigs, little pigs, confident pigs and shy pigs. When I met these two, I realised they were the ones. As they licked my fingers and leaned in for a cuddle, I knew that I had to take them home.
When I had moved into my flat, I had envisioned travelling into London regularly to work and see my friends, but the reality could not have been more different. As Covid cases rose, I became increasingly isolated and ended up spending many months without any human company. Pudding and Popcorn were a lifeline. I installed their cage in my living room and allowed them to roam free for most of the day, only shutting them in again when I went to bed.
If you are wondering whether guinea pigs can be potty-trained, the answer is: kind of. They still spent a lot of time in their cage and I placed litter trays strategically throughout the room; any other messes were easy to clean up, as I had laminate flooring.
Lockdown was extremely difficult for me. I really struggled with a relapse of depression. They were not a replacement for human contact, but having the guinea pigs around meant that I was never truly alone. I would chatter to them throughout the day and cuddle them when I was feeling low. They even licked my tears as they rolled down my face, although that might have been because of the salt.