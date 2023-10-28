The Sydney Morning Herald’s Photos of the Week, October 26, 2023

Members of the Israeli military’s counter terrorism unit during a simulated drill where they practice daily in the event of an attack in northern Israel.Artist Juan-Pablo Pinto and blacksmith Matt Mewburn work on Hermitage, a giant tin can featured in Sculpture by the Sea that mocks Sydney’s property obsession.One of the 550 Gazans who held Israeli work permits and were expelled or fled Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack, take sanctuary in the Ramallah Recreational Complex.

Sydney’s most iconic building officially turned 50 on Friday, and hosted a world-premiere and one-night-only performance.People gather in Bondi, around a Shabbat table set with 200 places, representing the at least 199 people who were kidnapped by Hamas.Thousands gathered in Sydney’s CBD in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Similar rallies were held in Melbourne and Perth.Perchya, 61, wants to evacuate her home in Israel near the Lebanon border, but hasn’t been able to escape.

Morning News Bulletin 28 October 2023Israel expands operations in Gaza ahead of a possible ground offensive; Queensland calls for interstate reinforcements for its exhausted firefighters; A new dress code introduced ahead of next week's Melbourne Cup. Read more ⮕

Traveller Letters: Sydney Airport is a shambles“Three of the four passport machines were not working, with people asked to line up in front of the machines while the staff got someone to fix them.” Read more ⮕

Sydney police prepare for pro-Palestine weekend protestsSydney police are preparing for the biggest protests since the war in the Middle East began. Palestinian and Israeli supporters are set to hold demonstrations on Sunday. Both sides held smaller rallies on Friday where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was singled out for supporting Israel. Read more ⮕