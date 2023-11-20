The Surprising Economics of Lipstick

During recessions, lipstick becomes a necessity good. Like bread, milk or tea, it’s a thing that we apparently can’t go without. The internet has made a relatable, lighthearted joke and called it ‘girl maths’, but we all rely on purchasing heuristics to make our lives easier. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, you’d think that people would batten down the hatches and tighten the purse strings. Yet during times of economic hardship, people keep buying.
Sometimes we spend money on things that seem irrational. If you’re struggling to afford groceries and basic items, should you really be getting that foot massage? Apparently, Australians seem to think so. It’s not the only example. People forgo big purchases when times are tough. But they seem to make exceptions for little luxuries. The typical example is cosmetics. Anecdotal evidence going back to the Depression suggests that women spend more on cosmetics during economic downturns
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage - 🏆 7. / 76,7 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »
Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »