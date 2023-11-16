The Struggles of Coming Out: A Personal Story

When I was between 11 and 14 years old, I realised I was gay, and was deeply in the closet; I was terrified of being outed. There was another male student in my class whom I read as also gay, but also not out. For two years, I did all I could to separate myself from him, ignore him, and ultimately, which I realised later, to try to throw suspicion off me. I spread rumours about him and encouraged others to ostracise him. Soon after, I went to another school and we lost all contact.

Since then, I’ve grown into a proud gay man, and from his social media, it seems he has to

