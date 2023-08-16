The Story of Australian Clothes: From Protest to Oppression

From acts of political protest to tools of oppression, clothes — and the people who wore, designed or created them — have helped forge the story of Australia. To start, we're going back to the turn of the 20th century with pioneering Sydney swimmer, and eventual swimwear designer, Annette Kellerman. 'She was a wild-cat — a champion swimmer and a diver and silent film star,' says fashion journalist Glynis Traill-Nash on ABC TV's The Way We Wore.

It was a time when there was a push from women — particularly in Australia with our unique climate — towards wearing clothes that were more practical. This was why it caused quite a fuss in 1907 when Kellerman donned a swimsuit of her own design while visiting the US. 'The shapely Miss Kellerman achieved most notoriety of all when she scandalised the bathers on Boston's Revere Beach by walking down to the water wearing one-piece bathers,' said a report from Mackay's Daily Mercury in 1953. 'Strong men turned pale at the revealing sight, and shocked women covered their eyes and reached for their smelling salts.





