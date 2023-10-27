The spooky ways Australians are decorating their homes for Halloween

For many people in Australia, the scariest thing about Halloween is the fact that the US-centric holiday exists in this country at all.

But are our residents of humble wattle-scented Australian suburbs reaching the same level of terrifying effort with their Halloween decorations as the US? And should we even be trying?expertly imitating a house fireABC Everyday chatted to a shambling horde of Aussie Halloween enthusiasts about how they manage to elevate their decorations beyond a couple of fly-blown pumpkins rotting in the Australian sun.

" it was a little more complex than expected, but we still enjoyed it and love the end result. We named Flanders because he has a moustache and is saying hi to the neighbours."Growing up with an American mum in Australia, Halloween was a big deal for Chris Lambardo, a 29-year-old project manager from Stanmore in Sydney's inner west. headtopics.com

"When we were fixing the front of the house we'd get plenty of smiles from everyone walking past — Stanmore area seems to be pretty Halloween-y this year."For Lexi, a 38-year-old art director from the NSW Central Coast, Halloween is the perfect blend of her love of horror, crafting, and parties — and the centrepiece of the holiday is a thematically scary carport.

"So, we're starting with a black light clown tunnel, where the walls glow, and there's a few spooky animatronic clowns with chains and hanging fabric to walk through.For Canadian expat Kate Cuthbert, Halloween in Australia is still missing one key aspect about the holiday that she values the most. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australians rejected the ‘separatist agenda’ of the Voice: Tony AbbottFormer prime minister Tony Abbott says Australia voting ‘No’ for the Voice to Parliament wasn’t rejecting the Aboriginal people. Mr Abbott told Sky News host Peta Credlin that Australians rejected the “separatist agenda”. “Which was behind the whole Uluru Statement. Read more ⮕

Vaping promotion at shops and on social media exposing young Australians to practise, study findsResults fly in face of general ban on e-cigarette advertising and come as number of vape stores continues to increase Read more ⮕

Foreign affairs officials repeat calls for Australians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Gaza war intensifiesForeign affairs officials say they have 'every indication' that Australians in Lebanon are not listening to their advice to consider leaving the country, despite growing fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict could explode into a broader regional war. Read more ⮕

Majority of Australians back scrapping Stage 3 tax cuts: pollThe controversial tax cuts - due to come into effect in July 2024 - have been criticised for overwhelmingly benefiting high-income earners, and not being economically viable. Read more ⮕