The secret to building a $1m-plus super fund as a woman

One cold Sunday morning in September last year, Carmen Williams was lying in bed scrolling through TikTok when she found an opportunity with the potential to transform her wealth.
Maureen Pound and Carmen Williams are among more women taking on extra risk to boost their retirement savings.It might sound like a scam, but it wasn’t. Williams crunched the numbers and figured out she could get a return on her investment within two years. The land cost $A160,000, and she bought it with her business partner Maureen Pound, with whom she runs a successful virtual assistant business called Global Teams, with about 100 staff in the Philippines.
"I used to think the people on Grand Designs were crazy, but now I am doing something even crazier. But hey, sometimes you need to think outside the box and take risks to secure your financial future."Williams is building a two-bedroom, off-grid eco-retreat on the land, with a view to putting it on Airbnb later this year. There's enough room to construct one or two additional two-bedroom properties on the acreage.
Taking on more risk as a woman is one important way to close the gap between the genders when it comes to retirement savings. According to industry super fund AustralianSuper, on average, women aged 60-64 have a super balance of $246,885, while the figure for men of the same age is $322,184 – about 30 per cent higher.
Changing your exposure to more growth assets and $100 monthly contributions could boost super by $800,000, says Sharon Goodwin.Sharon Goodwin, a senior financial adviser with 123 Financial Group, has crunched some numbers to demonstrate how making a few smart choices with your super fund can build a retirement savings pool of almost $1.8 million (in today's money).