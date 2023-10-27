The Sandoval family has had three homes in three months since moving to Australia. Here's why

Camilo Sandoval, his wife Amelia Vergara and their young son are in Australia on temporary visas.They have finally secured a single room in a share house.

Along with his wife Amelia Vergara and their son five-year-old son Natán, the family was at its "lowest point", Mr Sandoval laments. The couple from Chile says Australia's housing crisis has impacted their family particularly hard, while their visa stipulations are hindering their ability to afford a place to live.

After encountering "roadblock after roadblock" trying to secure a place to live, the family accessed support networks of fellow migrants in the same situation. After their stay on the outskirts of Melbourne, they found temporary lodgings in an apartment they found through a church contact. headtopics.com

Anglicare Australia Executive Director Casey Chambers says the results of the study show that even people with jobs and a willingness to live far from big cities cannot find affordable housing. According to Anglicare, the results reveal that in the case of essential workers, even those with average incomes would not be able to pay the rents of the homes advertised during the survey weekend, even properties that were located far from large cities.

If the reality for people who receive a salary and live permanently in Australia is difficult, for temporary visa holders, life is even harder, Mr Sandaval says. Ms Vergara added, “They ask for payslips but since we are newcomers, we don't have many, and sometimes they even ask for two years of information related to living here, things like income history, but you don't have that either.” headtopics.com

