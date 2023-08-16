The Royal Hotel: Fragile Male Egos in the Australian Outback

The Royal Hotel examines 'fragile male egos' in the Australian outback, seen through the eyes of two young female backpackers, the leading man peels off from one of many manic, beer-fuelled brodowns in order to seek out the company of the woman of the house. It's a move regarded with suspicion by his drinking companions in the fictional town of Bundanyabba ('the Yabba'): 'Whattsa matter with him? He'd rather talk to a woman than drink?' inquires one.

to The Assistant, and the director's first production on home soil, these are two things that inevitably go together — men want to get soused AND chat to women. Sometimes this makes for a merry exchange, sometimes menacing; the tenor is liable to shift without warnin





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Just one Australian hotel makes world’s top 50 listNo property from either Sydney or Melbourne has managed to crack a new ranking of the world’s top 50 hotels by a global academy of travel experts.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Just one Australian hotel makes world’s top 50 listNo property from either Sydney or Melbourne has managed to crack a new ranking of the world’s top 50 hotels by a global academy of travel experts.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Just one Australian hotel makes world’s top 50 listNo property from either Sydney or Melbourne has managed to crack a new ranking of the world’s top 50 hotels by a global academy of travel experts.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

| Banking royal commission fallout | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Banking royal commission fallout news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Controversial royal’s Australian connectionPrincess Michael of Kent, also known as Marie Christine, has raised eyebrows yet again after refusing to eat a Chelsea bun despite judging the World Chelsea Bun Awards.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Western Australian wine crowned best at Sydney Royal Wine ShowSydney Royal Wine Show judges have declared a Western Australian wine the country's best after tasting entries from 1,800 wineries. The wine named best in show and winner of the Tucker Seabrook Perpetual Trophy is the 2021 Evans and Tate Redbrook Estate chardonnay from Margaret River.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »