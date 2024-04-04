The Rocky Horror Show: A Show Like No Other

I will never forget the sudden jolt of the new; the thrill of witnessing a show like no other. Fifty years on, it’s still that. Where most musicals take themselves seriously,It blasts the fourth wall into oblivion and invites us into the silliness – not just as voyeurs, but as participants (if that is your fetish). And after five decades of live productions and a long tradition of midnight movie screenings, the audience is well primed to play its role.

In fact, some of the night’s funniest lines came from the heckling, and when Jason Donovan got the giggles in act two and struggled to whip his jaw back into line, it could almost have been written into Richard O’Brien’s original script. The audience, of course, was in hysterics.is about watching people playing the characters, rather than just watching the characters. In this regard, it has more in common withthan with conventional stage shows. No one pretends anything is rea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rocky Horror Show review – Jason Donovan is a fresh and flirty Frank-N-FurterTheatre Royal, SydneyFifty years is a long time to be a rebel and this lovingly spoofy musical is a bit creaky these days – but this cast is fun enough to keep the audience cheering

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Horror show’: The seven deadly sins that have Souths in the crosshairs againThe Rabbitohs made every error in the rugby league book on Thursday night in a rare collision of a crisis of confidence for some, and misplaced faith from others.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Let’s give it a crack’: Dylan Alcott shows he’ll try anything onceThe champion athlete is set to play The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show alongside Jason Donovan.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Let’s give it a crack’: Dylan Alcott shows he’ll try anything onceThe champion athlete is set to play The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show alongside Jason Donovan.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Let’s give it a crack’: Dylan Alcott shows he’ll try anything onceThe champion athlete is set to play The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show alongside Jason Donovan.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Rocky’ Emmanuel Macron flexes political muscle with boxing photosThe photos released online tried to show a tough line against Vladimir Putin. But they drew mixed reactions across Europe, from “warrior” to “prancing poseur”.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »