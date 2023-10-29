The Rise of Vegan Leather in Electric Cars

Inspect an electric car and you are likely to find the seat material labelled as “vegan leather”. This self-contradicting term covers trim that ranges from very plasticky to, well, quite leathery.The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore’s interior is upholstered in Econyl, a regenerated nylon product from Italian company Aquafil.

Claims for some of these fabrics, beyond sustainability, include better wear and heat resistance, lower weight and easier cleaning. They also appeal to buyers concerned about animal cruelty, deforestation and other potential effects of meat production. Some carmakers, one suspects, have come on board because vegan seating can be cheaper to produce than leather, yet promoted to some consumers as an advantage.

Unsurprisingly, the leather industry is fighting the trend, and claims there's a fair bit of greenwashing involved. Bridge of Weir, the Scottish supplier of high-grade hides to Aston Martin, McLaren and others, says many vegan leathers aren't as durable or sustainable as claimed and, even when promoted as recycled, require "new virgin plastic to fully manufacture them".

Lamborghini has chosen sustainable materials such as merino wool and regenerated carbon fibre for its Lanzador electric concept car. The upholstery is eco-leather – a byproduct of the meat industry. Bridge of Weir describes leather as the "ultimate upcycled material". It says it is solely a byproduct of the meat industry, and no cattle are bred solely for leather as it represents only about 1 per cent of the value of the animal., claims it is greener than leather, and says its processes generate only 10 per cent the carbon footprint of using new plastics. It lists among its clients BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Maserati plus fashion brands Burberry, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

