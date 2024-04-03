The Republican War on Sex and the Legacy of Anthony Comstock

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas cited the Comstock Act, named after the 19th-century anti-vice campaigner Anthony Comstock, in last week’s case about access to the abortion pill mifepristone. If you don’t know who Anthony Comstock was or what his law did, that might not have alarmed you. But it should have. The Comstock Law has come up a lot lately, and it’s part of the Republican war on sex, and to put it that way might sound overly dramatic.

But there is such a war, and parts of it – against sex education, against access to birth control, against the healthcare provider Planned Parenthood and of course against abortion – have long been out in the open along with a war against the rights of women and on the rights and very existence of queer and trans people. Comstock was reputed to be driven by religious shame over masturbation to become his era’s most extreme anti-sex crusade

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Republican party has become a full-fledged anti-sex movementThe conservative obsession with purity and control is being achieved by increasingly punitive means

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Georgia Republican official fined $5,000 for voting illegally nine timesBrian Pritchard, first vice-president of state party, voted in nine elections while on probation for 1996 forgery felony conviction

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Kate’s cancer diagnosis warrants support for the Crown amid ‘shameful’ Republican agendaThe announcement that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer has left many across the world, especially in those realms and territories that the King reigns over as sovereign, stunned.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Why the rift between anti-abortion activists and Republican lawmakers is growingAlabama supreme court’s decision causing a temporary halt in IVF care shines spotlight on problem between two groups

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Republican Bill Cassidy derides Trump and calls 2024 race ‘sorry state of affairs’Louisiana senator expressed disapproval of the former president, saying: ‘Is this a person we want to have an office?’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Republican senator renews push to make daylight savings permanentJames Lankford cites a veteran as partial reason for recommitting to Sunshine Act, which passed in Senate but was rejected by House

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »