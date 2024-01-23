The Relationship Benefits of Sorting Out Your Finances

If I ask you to name a few things you and your partner find intimate, I’m guessing that sorting out your finances probably isn’t high on your list. That’s why couples’ financial admin is often avoided – most of us would rather be on a date or chilling on the couch together. But if you’d both like to enjoy a secure financial future, your most valuable assets don’t cost a thing.

Time (planning sooner rather than later) and communication (the frequency and openness of your discussions) are more powerful than you might think.Getting on top of your finances can have huge relationship benefits because conversations about money often reveal individual and shared dreams. It may sound obvious, but you can’t work out where you’re going together if you don’t talk about it. These discussions require honesty, but when you’re both open and respectful of the other’s point of view, this vulnerability can inspire new feelings of closeness. If you’ve been putting off a conversation about finances, knowing it could strengthen your connection might motivate you to get starte





