The reality behind a fight in Saudi Arabia: human rights abuses shadow Fury’s visit

he heat and dust rise early in Riyadh. As the temperature climbs towards 34C the construction workers drive their pneumatic drills and diggers into chasms of bleached earth while the foundations for new hotels are laid.

The Saudi state lifted the ban on women being able to drive in June 2018 but Loujain and Lina claim that far more serious forms of repression have escalated. In March 2022 the Saudi state passed the Personal Status Law, perpetuating the male guardianship system and codifying expectations that women will obey their husbands. Felix Jakens, from Amnesty UK, tells me: “It makes their financial support conditional on wives submitting to their husband. Women also need the consent of a male guardian to get married. So they’re actually entrenching discrimination against women.

Lina suggests: “We have entered an era of a police state. We’ve never been a police state before. You had red lines, you had things you couldn’t do, you had repression when it comes to religious matters. But now we’re like Iraq under Saddam.”describe the situation around freedom of expression, and criticism of the regime, as the worst it’s ever been in their lifetimes. It’s more restrictive, more heavily policed and more punitive punishment for anybody who speaks out. headtopics.com

“We’re seeing heavier use of the death penalty. In 2022 they carried out 196 executions, including 81 people executed on a single day. There have been 100 executions in Saudi so far this year, many of those carried out against people who were tortured, didn’t have legal representation and were tried behind closed doors. Many of them were just criticising the government. So this is extreme repression.

