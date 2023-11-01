The race to the bottom of the barrel

Regarding the other European tipple discussed, Michael Denham of Eastwood is another to have sampled Georgian wine: “I was on a tour recently in Georgia and had a degustation lunch with a prominent local winemaker. He produced his wine in the earthenware barrels in his winery. I can confirm that Georgian white wine is an acquired taste, not easily appreciated by non-Georgians. My wife rarely drinks red wine but on this occasion enjoyed the Georgian red.

“I’ve also tried unsuccessfully to buy Parisian Browning Essence (C8) after running out last year,” says Llewellyn Dickeson of Culburra Beach. “I was told it’s now considered carcinogenic, and will no longer be manufactured, there is however a recipe online if you are desperate enough to try making it.

According to Leoni Hubbard of Windradyne, some kids belong in the back seat: “Be careful if you let your children near your GPS (C8). Years ago, one of our adult daughters recorded her voice prompts on our GPS, resulting with us being admonished with ‘Why don’t you even listen to me?’ whenever the way we choose to go didn’t conform with her directions.”

“Further to Tim McGinley’s (C8) genetic abhorrence of coriander (‘tasting like a mouthful of soap’), does anyone else have the cucumber equivalent?” asks formerscribe and M.A. Noble Stand habitué, Jennie Curtin of Blackheath. “My whole family cannot abide its strong flavour while bemused friends look on and say it doesn’t taste of anything.”

Sad news from Frank Paterson of Mount Annan: “You may have wondered at the recent lack of contributions from my wife, Joy, who was a regular contributor to Letters and Column 8 with a strike rate of about 40 published out of about 250 submitted. I suppose letter writers come and go and so it is with Joy. Sadly, she lost her seven-month battle with oesophageal cancer and passed away in July.” Joy’s last item in June (alarming her son’s Canadian girlfriend) was as witty as her first. Vale.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Drink drivers slipping through the cracks as random breath tests plummet in NSWA new report by the NRMA reveals that understaffed police force in NSW has led to 3.5 million fewer breath tests being carried out last year, allowing drink drivers to go undetected. The NRMA calls for better resourcing and 1.1 random breath tests per license holder to tackle the issue.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Alarming Data Revealed in NRMA's Bust the Boozers ReportThe NRMA's new report on drink driving shows that 12% of people who drink alcohol have driven while over the limit, and an additional 17% believed they were possibly over the limit. Less than half of those surveyed had seen an RBT in the last six months. NRMA calls for a radical shift to crack down on drunk drivers.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Alarm as Victoria’s road deaths this year set to pass 2022 totalPolice believe at least 19 people killed in crashes this year were not wearing seatbelts. Others were using their mobile phones or drink-driving.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Promising Runners to Watch at the Next RaceA preview of the upcoming race featuring several promising runners and their chances of winning.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SMH: Race-by-race preview and tips for Gosford on ThursdayAll you need to know to pick a winner or two on Thursday.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕