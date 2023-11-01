The race to the bottom of the barrel

Regarding the other European tipple discussed, Michael Denham of Eastwood is another to have sampled Georgian wine: “I was on a tour recently in Georgia and had a degustation lunch with a prominent local winemaker. He produced his wine in the earthenware barrels in his winery. I can confirm that Georgian white wine is an acquired taste, not easily appreciated by non-Georgians. My wife rarely drinks red wine but on this occasion enjoyed the Georgian red.
“I’ve also tried unsuccessfully to buy Parisian Browning Essence (C8) after running out last year,” says Llewellyn Dickeson of Culburra Beach. “I was told it’s now considered carcinogenic, and will no longer be manufactured, there is however a recipe online if you are desperate enough to try making it.
According to Leoni Hubbard of Windradyne, some kids belong in the back seat: “Be careful if you let your children near your GPS (C8). Years ago, one of our adult daughters recorded her voice prompts on our GPS, resulting with us being admonished with ‘Why don’t you even listen to me?’ whenever the way we choose to go didn’t conform with her directions.”
“Further to Tim McGinley’s (C8) genetic abhorrence of coriander (‘tasting like a mouthful of soap’), does anyone else have the cucumber equivalent?” asks formerscribe and M.A. Noble Stand habitué, Jennie Curtin of Blackheath. “My whole family cannot abide its strong flavour while bemused friends look on and say it doesn’t taste of anything.”
Sad news from Frank Paterson of Mount Annan: “You may have wondered at the recent lack of contributions from my wife, Joy, who was a regular contributor to Letters and Column 8 with a strike rate of about 40 published out of about 250 submitted. I suppose letter writers come and go and so it is with Joy. Sadly, she lost her seven-month battle with oesophageal cancer and passed away in July.” Joy’s last item in June (alarming her son’s Canadian girlfriend) was as witty as her first. Vale.
