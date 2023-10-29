The ‘quick and easy’ meal the star of Wicked eats after the show

Here, the 25-year-old shares her day on a plate.Because I wake up rather late, I’m not huge on breakfast. But I always start my day with a cup of lemongrass and ginger tea and a glass of water – the first glass of many.Lunch time! I love a fresh ham and salad sandwich. I enjoy it with a side of strawberries, mango and passionfruit yoghurt, as well as a little choc brownie bar.My pre-show feed tends to be light.

My favourite is hickory smoked meatballs with beans and rice.Skipping breakfast. Since you eat late, this allows your gut a break from digestion and helps prevent overeating. Your tea and water are perfect to hydrate you first thing.Fuel your body nicely. Just be careful your late meal doesn’t impact the quality of your sleep. However, it is a smart choice to opt for a pre-made meal over takeaway, plus it’s portion-controlled.

