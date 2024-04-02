The Problem with Economics: A Male Chauvinist Pig

And the problem runs deeper than the difficulty of attracting enough women to mathematics, science, and engineering. Even women who have reached the discipline’s summit, such as Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, consider economists “ One reason women detest the field is the male chauvinist pig standing in the middle of it, masquerading as the avatar of economic rationality.

Economic models of anything from the demand for potatoes to the effects of the interest rate on inflation and investment are founded on the assumption of: a fictional, Robinson Crusoe-like, hyper-rational fool who always gets what he likes and likes what he gets (among all feasible alternatives).No sensible woman looks at this model and recognises herself in the depiction of the rational person as an algorithmic bot, ever ready to burn down the planet for the slightest private net gain, permanently incapable of doing what is right (just because it is right

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Economics is in 'disarray', having placed efficiency before ethics and human well-being, says Nobel laureateA Nobel Prize-winning economist has criticised the foundations of mainstream economics, writes Gareth Hutchens

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Politics and Economics’: Jim Chalmers has ‘difficult balancing act’ ahead of him‘Politics and Economics’: Jim Chalmers has ‘difficult balancing act’ ahead of him

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Daniel Kahneman: The psychologist who turned economics on its headDaniel Kahneman was one of the few psychologists to win the Nobel Prize for economics and wrote, ‘Thinking, Fast and Slow’ - an influential social science book.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Male visitor sues Mona over women’s-only ‘ladies lounge’The space was designed by Kirsha Kaechele, the wife of Mona founder David Walsh, and inspired the discrimination faced by women in public places.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Male lawyer sues Mona over women’s-only ‘ladies lounge’The space was designed by Kirsha Kaechele, the wife of Mona founder David Walsh, and inspired the discrimination faced by women in public places.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Male lawyer sues Mona over women’s-only ‘ladies lounge’The space was designed by Kirsha Kaechele, the wife of Mona founder David Walsh, and inspired the discrimination faced by women in public places.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »