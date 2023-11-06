The Problem with Anti-Bloating Health Supplements

Another advert for an anti-bloating health supplement has popped up on my Instagram feed. Like many others, it shows a skinny young woman furrowing her brow while patting her distended midriff. The intended optics seem to be that a subscription to this tastefully packaged product would restore one’s ability to wear a crop top and leggings without cause to frown.

While anyone with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or any other inflammatory gut conditions knows that bloating and its frequent bedfellow distension can feel far more unpleasant than this ad looks, the array of anti-bloat powders and pills jostling for attention on social media has ballooned. As public understanding ofwithin a decade. But how can consumers possibly know if any of these concoctions of herbal remedies, digestive enzymes and live microbes will have a positive, negative or zero effect on their tummies?Let’s start with the worried well – those who don’t have a debilitating condition and want to keep it that way. There is the distinct possibility that these adverts are making healthy people without flat stomachs feel as if they have a problem when they don’t. Marketers have long capitalised on dressing up normal bodily functions as problems – take the soap companies who invented the notions of body odour and vaginal douche

