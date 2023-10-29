The Power of Words in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

following the bombing campaign sparked by Hamas’ October 7 killing and kidnapping operation. People globally are voicing their outrage at these events, mostly taking one side or the other, and choosing their words accordingly. As weapons can be loaded, so can words. They are shaping an alarmingly polarised discourse, making solutions ever more elusive..

A second issue is that words can create deep offence. Some seek to suppress offensive speech to reduce harm to those who would feel offended. But many free speech advocates say otherwise. Let people use whatever words they like: terrorism, resistance, war crimes, self-defence, jihad. Why? Because we benefit from speech we don’t like. It might make us uncomfortable. It might even outrage and sicken us. But speech we dislike is good in two ways.

First, our beliefs are anti-fragile, meaning they need to be challenged and tested if they are to grow and thrive. As the philosopher Karl Popper long emphasised, our goal in debate is not to win, but to learn. For that, we must subject our beliefs to every critique and see if they still stand, see if we can improve them.Second, to hear speech one doesn’t like is to understand what one is up against. It lets us know what people really think. headtopics.com

A third issue concerns the real-world consequences of letting certain labels stand. During the post-September 11 Iraq War, George W. Bush’s military was careful to label their detainees “illegal enemy combatants” rather than prisoners of war. This absolved the US government of liability for their detention and torture under the Geneva Convention.

Should the actions of the Israeli Defence Force be termed “genocide” or “exercising the right to defend oneself”? Such is the complexity of language.Finally, there is the signalling power of words. We care about words because they can signal who we are and what we stand for. If I refer to the actions of Hamas as “resistance”, you can immediately tell a lot about me: my political leaning, my view of the conflict, the likely arguments I will offer. headtopics.com

Police brace for Israeli and Palestinian protests in Sydney CBDSydney Police are preparing for the biggest protests since the war in the Middle East began. Palestinian and Israeli supporters are set to hold demonstrations tomorrow. Both sides held smaller rallies yesterday where the Prime Minister was singled out for supporting Israel. Read more ⮕

Thousands rally in support of the Palestinian and Israeli peopleThousands of people have gathered in Sydney and Melbourne at separate rallies in support of the Palestinian and Israeli people. Read more ⮕

Palestinian civilians ‘didn’t deserve to die’ in Israeli strikes, US chief security adviser saysJake Sullivan’s comments are a marked softening of the Biden administration’s hardline support of Israel Read more ⮕

Thousands rally across Sydney and Melbourne in support of both Israel and Palestinian territoriesPolice deploy hundreds of officers in Sydney and Melbourne as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets. Read more ⮕

Calls to free Palestinian refugee detained in Australia for a decade7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Empty prams fill Sydney strip in support of Israel, with pro-Palestinian rallies to be heldMore than 1,000 police are expected in Sydney as events is support of Israel, and separately Palestinians take place. Read more ⮕