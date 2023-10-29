The Power of Political Lies: Why Do People Repeat Absurd Claims?

Sun 29 Oct 2023 09.00 CEThy do seemingly serious people repeat crazy political lies? This was the question the American anthropologist and political scientist Lisa Wedeen explored when she studied the Syrian dictatorship in the 1990s.

“The regime’s power resides in its ability to impose national fictions and to make people say and do what they otherwise would not,” Wedeen concluded. “ I was reminded of Wedeen’s research when the US Congress finally selected a speaker after weeks of chaos. Their choice, Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana, is best known forthat the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden, was rigged. Johnson was the head of the committee to question the integrity of the election. He constructed spurious legal arguments that tried to discredit the vote, though his proposals were thrown out by the US supreme court.

Along with Wedeen’s Syrian example, I’m reminded of the Czech dissident and playwright Václav Havel’s essay The Power of the Powerless, where he tells the story of a greengrocer in communist-era Prague who puts up pro-regime posters in his shop window. The greengrocer doesn’t believe the communist slogans; the people who make the slogans don’t believe in them; and the people who read them don’t believe in them. headtopics.com

Havel nobly suggested that in order to fight such a system, what was needed was to “live in truth”, start being honest. Republican politicians face none of the danger communist-era Czechoslovaks or Syrians under the Assads have, but living in truth seems beyond them.Contradicting Trump’s absurdities risks falling out of favour with the leader and his supporters., and about 60% of Republicans (the figures fluctuate).

Self-styled “populists” can flourish in what sociologists call “civic deserts”: frequently rural areas where the old institutions that bonded communities, the local clubs and town halls have disappeared and where civic engagement is particularly low. headtopics.com

Peter Dutton accused of trying to gain ‘political advantage’ over Israel-Hamas warOpposition leader says government ‘squibbed’ key United Nations vote, but trade minister says his comments are not ‘helpful at this time’ Read more ⮕

I fought house to house in Gaza ... I know force alone won’t bring peaceAn IDF veteran calls for a political solution that offers hope for both Israelis and Palestinians Read more ⮕

The Power of Words in the Israeli-Palestinian ConflictThe use of loaded words in the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is shaping a polarized narrative, making solutions harder to find. While some argue that Hamas' actions should be labeled as terrorism, others believe it is more appropriate to describe them as atrocities. The debate highlights the difficulty of maintaining objectivity in reporting on such sensitive issues. Read more ⮕

The Transformative Power of Long JourneysTraveling on long journeys, whether by foot, boat, or bike, can be a catalyst for personal development and offer opportunities for adventure, exploration, and self-discovery. Read more ⮕

The Power of Words in the Israeli-Palestinian ConflictThe use of loaded words in the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is shaping a polarized narrative, making solutions harder to find. While some argue that the actions of Hamas should be labeled as terrorism, others believe that referring to them as atrocities is more objective. The debate highlights the power of words in shaping public opinion. Read more ⮕

The Transformative Power of Long JourneysTraveling on long journeys, whether by foot, boat, or bike, can be a catalyst for personal development and offer varying degrees of challenge. Slowing down and leaving your comfort zone can enhance the transformative experience. Read more ⮕