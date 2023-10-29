The Power of Political Lies: Why Do People Repeat Absurd Claims?

Sun 29 Oct 2023 09.00 CEThy do seemingly serious people repeat crazy political lies? This was the question the American anthropologist and political scientist Lisa Wedeen explored when she studied the Syrian dictatorship in the 1990s.
“The regime’s power resides in its ability to impose national fictions and to make people say and do what they otherwise would not,” Wedeen concluded. “ I was reminded of Wedeen’s research when the US Congress finally selected a speaker after weeks of chaos. Their choice, Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana, is best known forthat the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden, was rigged. Johnson was the head of the committee to question the integrity of the election. He constructed spurious legal arguments that tried to discredit the vote, though his proposals were thrown out by the US supreme court.
Along with Wedeen's Syrian example, I'm reminded of the Czech dissident and playwright Václav Havel's essay The Power of the Powerless, where he tells the story of a greengrocer in communist-era Prague who puts up pro-regime posters in his shop window. The greengrocer doesn't believe the communist slogans; the people who make the slogans don't believe in them; and the people who read them don't believe in them.
Havel nobly suggested that in order to fight such a system, what was needed was to “live in truth”, start being honest. Republican politicians face none of the danger communist-era Czechoslovaks or Syrians under the Assads have, but living in truth seems beyond them.Contradicting Trump’s absurdities risks falling out of favour with the leader and his supporters., and about 60% of Republicans (the figures fluctuate).
Self-styled "populists" can flourish in what sociologists call "civic deserts": frequently rural areas where the old institutions that bonded communities, the local clubs and town halls have disappeared and where civic engagement is particularly low.