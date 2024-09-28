The Power of Moments: How 20 Seconds Can Change Everything

What a difference a day makes, what a difference an hour can make, what a difference 20 seconds can make. There is an awful unpredictability to life, but also an awesome capacity in each moment.

This is a central idea that underpins Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the Days of Awe of the Jewish calendar. We have the power to choose life, and make the lives of those around us gentler and better. Love, forgiveness, compassion and charity can reset the compass, and realign the focus and direction of our shaken and trembling planet. That frightening prayer of “who shall live” ends with an assurance: you can change or at least minimise a predicted decree.

Moments Time Change Life Impact

