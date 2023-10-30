The HSC subject PDHPE is set to be rebranded as “health and movement science” in a bid to better reflect the scientific concepts students will study under a new curriculum scheduled to roll out in two years’ time.

Under the changes, year 11 students will have to work in small teams with classmates on a collaborative project, while in year 12 they will be able to complete an in-depth study to extend their knowledge and understanding of concepts covered in the course.

Teachers said some students mistakenly believed PDHPE in year 11 and 12 was running around the school oval.“In the past, part of the exam focus was on options like sport science or the history of sport and physical education … In the new syllabus they can do a really deep analysis of an area they’re interested in, rather than having options which are determined by the teacher,” he said. headtopics.com

“The new health and movement science syllabus also provides students scope to look more globally at health- and movement-based concepts as they examine highly relevant world health issues,” Board said.Other topics covered in the new curriculum include the interrelationships between anatomy, physiology, psychology, sociology, nutrition, skill acquisition, injury prevention and rehabilitation.

“I selected PDHPE because I was passionate about sport science based on my year 10 experience. I didn’t come expecting it was going to be easy. I think a lot of people do get surprised by the elements of science that you have to remember,” he said. headtopics.com

“Because I was training every day, the stuff I learnt about actually helped me – nutrition, hydration and how to work out properly,” he said. Her classmate Ruby Vernon, 17, will play first-grade soccer for Manly United from next year and liked the exam because there were plenty of questions she could relate to.

