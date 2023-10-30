The Ponytail Facelift: A Less Invasive and Cheaper Alternative to Traditional Facelifts

“This is a procedure that was essentially made for women in their late twenties and early thirties,” Manhattan-based plastic surgeon, Ari Hoschander, told the“The ponytail facelift offers way less swelling, there’s minor pain and you’ll look ‘normal’ much quicker.”
Unlike a standard facelift, during which doctors make incisions all around the head and neck, surgeons performing a ponytail facelift achieve a tightened look by making only a few cuts along the hairline and behind the ears, extracting excess tissue from the forehead and tugging the skin back to create a firm finish.
It transforms a patient’s face in the way that an extremely snug ponytail might, hence the name, but it’s most effective for younger patients who don’t have as much sagging skin as their older counterparts.Hadid is suspected to have had a ponytail facelift. headtopics.com
Manhattan-based YouTuber Gabi DeMartino, who has a following of more than 3.1 million, got a ponytail lift at the onset of the pandemic when she was just 25.For the procedure, which was performed by Upper East Side plastic surgeon Ramtin Kassirshe, she shelled out approximately $US14,000 ($22,081) and said it was well worth it.“I’m super happy I did it.”that the ponytail lift, while great as a quick alteration, isn’t a cosmetic cure-all.
However, he also warned that a ponytail facelift isn’t a permanent fix. Patients get a tightened look for about five years, compared to a decade with traditional facelifts.“But people are seeking this procedure as a way to age gracefully .” headtopics.com
Olivia Molina Allevaneda, a 34-year-old model and mother-of-five, travelled to LA in September 2021 from Florida to undergo the procedure with Dr Kao, which set her back just over $US50,000 ($78,843).