The Poetry of Ugly Towns

Type the names of many ordinary towns into Google followed by “is” and the search engine often autocompletes with “a dump”. The predictive text becomes self-perpetuating as people click on the link, through curiosity or accident. Local newspapers abet negativity with regurgitations of “worst places to live” rankings from surveys commissioned by dubious sources trying to grab attention in the digital media morass.

The five towns featured below have surfaced on such lists, but ugliness has as many forms as beauty, as Dylan Thomas hinted at when he called Swansea “an ugly, lovely town”. Both adjectives can be simultaneously true. The ugliest place in England for me is Belgravia, London, where monotonous facades and security cameras sneer down at empty pavements. I think Belgravia “is a dump”. But I’d still go there to see it, understand it, know it.If Hugh O’Neill, earl of Tyrone, had had his way, Dungannon would be the capital of Ulste





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poetry in motion: Zahra’s call puts Banjo’s theory to the testThe great Australian wordsmith and horse player would have put a line through the Caulfield Cup winner.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Poetry in motion: Zahra’s call puts Banjo’s theory to the testThe great Australian wordsmith and horse player would have put a line through the Caulfield Cup winner.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Poetry in motion: Zahra’s call puts Banjo’s theory to the testThe great Australian wordsmith and horse player would have put a line through the Caulfield Cup winner.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Love letters, gossip, prayers and poetry: the tapes that sustained the Somali diasporaAn art project explores the cassette culture that brought news from home – while providing a vehicle for political opposition and a thriving music scene

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

High-speed internet coverage becoming more common in outback Queensland townsAs fibre to the premise internet arrives in far-flung pockets of Queensland, some in the regions want to bust the 'urban myth' that all bush broadband is bad.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘I organised coach trips to see them’: readers on the forgotten musicians of their home townsFollowing our feature speaking to musicians about the local acts they think should be better known, we asked you for your own recommendations

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »