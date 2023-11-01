The PlayStation game helped an Australian amateur learn to play Augusta

He knows it all. The winding hills around the front nine. Amen Corner. That thread-the-needle drive through the pine trees on 18. He also hasn’t been there. “There was one game, Tiger Woods 2012 at The Masters,” laughs Jasper Stubbs. “Oh, it used to be my favourite.

“It was on PlayStation. I would have played it thousands and thousands of times on that console. My brother and sister used to get tired of playing me because I was good at it. I know pretty well already – and I’m going to do some more recon over the next few months.”

If there was an esports competition for shooting a low score at Augusta National, Stubbs might be in with a shot at winning. Luckily for him, he can now play his video game obsession out in real life. The 21-year-old Melburnian booked his golden ticket to next year’s Masters and British Open tournaments with a stunning comeback win at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne last weekend. It was the second straight year an Australian had won the event, withJasper Stubbs celebrates his Asia-Pacific Amateur win at Royal Melbourne, booking his ticket to The Masters and The Open.

For now, there’s no time to rest. He jumped straight on the plane the day after his Royal Melbourne triumph and shot three-under 69 in the first round of the New Zealand Amateur on Wednesday, a tournament he won last year.He will be teeing it up alongside compatriots Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Jason Day at Augusta National next year, but only after working with his father, Peter, and the family’s skip bin company to make ends meet.

