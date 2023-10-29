The Perks of Platinum Membership for Frequent Flyers

Platinum membership is the holy grail of frequent flyers looking to derive maximum benefit from their airline points.

In addition to all the perks that accrue to the status tier immediately below – priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, lounge access – most airlines reward their top-level flyers with more bonus points every time they fly and priority access to award seats and upgrades.In their home country, airlines pull out all stops to give their most prolific flyers a sweet ride but that fades in foreign territory.

At the airport, Platinum members receive priority check-in and boarding, fast track security clearance, priority baggage handling and extra baggage allowance. On a stopover, when the connecting flight is aboard Qantas, Jetstar, Emirates, China Eastern or a oneworld member airline, Platinum flyers can use the business lounge no matter which class they’re flying. headtopics.com

Qantas Gold flyers get quite a few of the perks that apply to Platinum members, such as easier access to upgrades, lounge access, expedited airport processing and priority phone service. For many Platinum One flyers, the main benefits are the double points, the bonus status credits and preferential access to classic reward seats.Membership requires 3600 status credits earned within one membership year, at least 2700 acquired on flights with a Qantas flight number.

Solitaire PPS Club members get porter check-in service at Changi Terminal 2, or the first class check-in reception at Changi Terminal 3; the private immigration counter at Changi Airport on departure and preferential access to saver award availability redemption. It might not sound impressive but it comes on top of a swag of perks that apply to the lower membership tiers. headtopics.com

