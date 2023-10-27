The Olympic-sized stink over a $5m tower being drilled into Teahupo’o reef

Paris 2024 organisers say “improvements” to a controversial judging tower at Olympic surfing site at Teahupo’o will be considered after local backlash and a petition signed by almost 100,000 people protesting its construction.
Teahupo’o is one of the most iconic surf breaks in the world, and scene of a brewing stink over the Paris 2024 Olympics.At the core of the protests is the Tahiti Paris Olympic committee’s plans to construct a $5 million aluminium judging tower in place of the temporary wooden structure that is currently used by the World Surfing League for the annual Tahiti Pro.
It is expected that the Olympic event - scheduled for late July next year - will be adjudicated on by a panel of the same WSL judges who rule on the Tahiti Pro from the existing structure. Local opposition centres on plans for the tower to be built on top of a coral reef, requiring numerous support rods to be drilled into the reef and filled with concrete.
"The risks are simple and nasty: destruction of the reef and a very bad impact on the marine ecosystem that could stress the whole marine life and spread what is called the ciguatera," Drollet said. Organisers of the petition - Save Teahupo'o - claim there has been little information about construction plans disclosed to locals.
"To date, the project conforms fully with the consultant's recommendations which are to: erect and dismantle the new tower on the same site as the existing tower, build the new foundations directly adjacent to the old ones, in a low-sensitivity area and design the new foundations using a process commonly used in French Polynesia to create foundations in a coral environment."