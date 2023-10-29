The old marketing and advertising sectors face a reckoning, says high-profile Australian advertising boss David Droga. A lot of the work “is shit”, “formulaic”, and adheres to what he describes as a “disruption model”.

“It’s ‘I’m going to just interrupt whatever, wherever you are, whether I’m online or driving down the street, my job is to just get your attention at any cost’,” Mr Droga says. “The world sees marketing as just the attention side of things, shouting and disruption. And what doesn’t help is the majority of marketing is shit. I mean, it really is, let’s be honest. The death of our industry was the lazy and formulaic nature of what we did.

Mr Droga now leads Song, which reported $US18 billion ($28 billion) in revenue last year, making it the biggest digital agency in the world. If it were an Australian company, it'd be third in revenue only to BHP and Woolworths.And so, he has views – and he starts with ad blockers. "People invented technology to avoid what we created. Think about that. People created technology to try and steal your content . People create technology to try and block my content," he says.

An image from Droga5’s Crocodile Dundee-inspired TV commercial that aired during the 2018 Super Bowl. “If you’re in an industry and people create technology to avoid what you do ... I can either try and shout louder and be more annoying. Or I can show up in more relevant ways and try and add value and be helpful and surprising.”

That's his main goal at Accenture, which acquired his own Droga5 creative agency in 2019 for $US475 million. He now describes Song as the world's largest creative technology company.– but they spent a lot more on marketing as a whole. Droga's pitch at Song is that creative advice that focuses on advertising alone is short-sighted. "People think marketing is one-dimensional. I think it's done itself a disservice because on some levels, it has become one-dimensional.

