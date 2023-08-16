The Negative Impact of Too Many Work Meetings

Too many work meetings can leave people feeling drained, overwhelmed and like they're constantly playing catch-up. And since the rise of remote and flexible work, there's been a steady increase in both the number and duration), which surveyed workplaces in 262 countries, the number of meetings held rose by approximately 11 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

Organisational facilitator, trainer and scholar Ken Hudson says there's a negative impact on productivity for those who feel like they have too many meetings. "It's actually in everyone's interest to have the minimum number of people at a meeting that can all contribute and be 100 per cent clear as to why they are there," Dr Hudson says.Reducing a meeting from one hour to 45 minutes, for example, is a small change that can free up time for those attending to check emails or take a break before another meeting. He also encourages workplaces to be more selective about who needs to attend, as being called into unnecessary meetings is likely to lead to reduced moral

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Goyder going wouldn’t lift negative overhang: Qantas analystsThe airline’s balance sheet has plenty of room to gear up for new planes landing over the next decade.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says colonisation had no ongoing negative impacts on Indigenous AustraliansCentral Land Council chief executive says Aboriginal people in Northern Territory ‘do not feel heard’ by Price

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: New Liberal MP pushes for negative gearing capsNewly sworn in NSW Liberal senator Maria Kovacic says the party must help Australians build economic prosperity through home ownership.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Julie Bishop says no result in Indigenous voice referendum would send ‘very negative message’ to worldFormer Liberal foreign affairs minister says at yes campaign event ‘Australia’s international reputation can be affected by a no vote’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: ‘Everybody has a Qantas horror story’: run of negative headlines brings Flying Kangaroo down to earthAlan Joyce’s airline portrayed itself as a second home for passengers, but as complaints soar is the brand now toxic?

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: New Liberal senator Maria Kovacic calls for negative gearing changes to tackle housing crisisThe NSW moderate urges parliament to respond to the housing affordability crisis in her first Senate speech

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »