The Negative Impact of Too Many Work Meetings

Too many work meetings can leave people feeling drained, overwhelmed and like they're constantly playing catch-up. And since the rise of remote and flexible work, there's been a steady increase in both the number and duration), which surveyed workplaces in 262 countries, the number of meetings held rose by approximately 11 per cent from 2022 to 2023.
Organisational facilitator, trainer and scholar Ken Hudson says there's a negative impact on productivity for those who feel like they have too many meetings. "It's actually in everyone's interest to have the minimum number of people at a meeting that can all contribute and be 100 per cent clear as to why they are there," Dr Hudson says.Reducing a meeting from one hour to 45 minutes, for example, is a small change that can free up time for those attending to check emails or take a break before another meeting. He also encourages workplaces to be more selective about who needs to attend, as being called into unnecessary meetings is likely to lead to reduced moral
Australia Headlines
