The music site Bandcamp is beloved and unique. I shudder at its corporate takeover

‘Bandcamp’s parent company – Epic Games, which only acquired Bandcamp in May this year – sold the company to something called Songtradr.’‘Bandcamp’s parent company – Epic Games, which only acquired Bandcamp in May this year – sold the company to something called Songtradr.’t’s hard to overstate how genuinely beloved the music retailer Bandcamp was by music fans before this week.

All that went up in flames with the news that Bandcamp’s parent company – Epic Games, which only acquired Bandcamp in May this year, a sale that itself raised concerns for the site’s future – was selling the company. The purchaser was something called Songtradr, which issued athe layoffs as a necessary evil: “Based on its current financials, Bandcamp requires some adjustments to ensure a sustainable and healthy company.

The key assets that distinguished Bandcamp from its competitors were the very things sacrificed this week: its commitment to ideals beyond the prioritization of profit, the editorial staff who functioned as human discovery engines in an age of algorithms, and, above all, the respect Bandcamp commanded from music lovers and musicians alike. headtopics.com

It’s no accident that none of those assets have easily quantifiable dollar values. The great Mark Fisher argued in Capitalist Realism that “neoliberalism has sought to eliminate the very category of value in the ethical sense”. For “ethical”, we can increasingly substitute “cultural”: artists’ real incomes have been declining for decades, valued by the market at a fraction of the worth it places on swashbuckling CEOs or venture capitalists.

It’s not surprising, then, that it seems the executive class neither understands nor cares about culture. In the worst cases, itits ignorance as a virtue, and more generally, it sees “content” as just another line item: look at CEO David Zaslav canceling a bunch of already-completed TV shows and films in the wake of the Warner Bros/Discovery merger, purely so their costs could be written off. headtopics.com

