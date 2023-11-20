The Move 2: The Ultimate Portable Speaker for Indoor and Outdoor Use

The Move 2 is not your ordinary portable music box, sounding so good it could easily be the only speaker you need in your home and garden. The Move 2 is certainly not your average portable speaker. It costs £449 (€499/$449/A$799) and aims to be the only sound system you need for indoor and outdoor use, weighing 3kg and sized about the same as a traditional bookshelf speaker but with a battery on the bottom so it can be moved from room to room, out into the garden or taken in a car.

Like the, the Sonos blows away practically every rival that isn’t a giant boom box once you crank up the tunes, and even tops its mains-powered sibling. A handle on the back makes carrying the Move 2 around easier, while a rubber foot keeps it steady when you place it down. The outside of the Move 2 looks similar to its predecessor and is equally drop, water, dust, sun and cold resistant





🏆 1. GuardianAus » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best at-home portable sauna and ice bath: Vital+ launches ‘game-changing’ products for ‘stressed’ Aussies7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ultimate Cox Plate preview: Everything you need to know to back a winner7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Survivor, pioneer, winner – Bobby Charlton was the ultimate footballerThe Manchester United and England legend, who has died aged xx, saw it all and did it all in a remarkable career, from the low of the Munich air disaster to winning the World Cup in 1966

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

South Africa is the ultimate test for the All Blacks – a fixture that can create heroesIan Foster’s side must match the Springboks’ physicality if they are to join the All Blacks legends of the past

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Qatar’s peacemaking ambitions face ultimate test in crucible of Israel-Hamas warDoha positions itself as region’s lead mediator but balancing relations with Hamas and the west has become diplomatically precarious

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ultimate Golden Eagle Day preview: How to find a winner on Saturday7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »