The MotoGP championship is going down to the wire, but these key stats could decide it all

Martin had the better average finishing position in that triple header, claiming an average result 0f 2.0 when he’s seen the flag to Bagnaia’s 3.3. Of course his non-start in Barcelona after his frightening first-lap crash played a role, but the championship has tightened even as he’s recovered to full fitness.The 2023 campaign is the first to feature sprint races at every weekend. Unlike in Formula 1, where the six sprints are little more than novelties, in MotoGP they’re integral to the outcome, adding almost 50 per cent more points to the season.

An elbows-out scrapper he is not — not generally speaking anyway. He’s more of a tactician; the thinking man’s rider.The sprints are all about aggression and flat-out racing. Though Bagnaia’s isn’t afraid of an on-track battle, it’s not exactly what he’s all about.You might be inclined to look at the points breakdown above and assume that Bagnaia is probably safe given he’s scoring more than twice as many points on Sundays as Martin is earning back on Saturdays.

As Martin’s proven, he’s arguably the grid’s fastest rider over one lap, and he’s enjoying a formidable purple patch of form.Starting one row back is easily made up on Sunday when you’re Bagnaia and you have the skill set to master the long race. But on Saturday it’s considerably harder. And when you’re in a pack of Ducati bikes all capable of similar pace flat out in the short races, the risk required to make up ground is very high.

It was a similar story in Australia, where Martin erroneously chose the soft rear tyre and used it hard in the opening phase of the race to build what looked like an unassailable lead — only to have the tyre expire in the final laps, leaving him fifth.

