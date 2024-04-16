The Mob Boss Cat: Oscar's Reign

He looked like Brendan Gleeson and carried himself like a mob boss . Naturally he was my dad’s favourite child

I had walked in hoping for a grey kitten akin to Berlioz from The Aristocats and walked out with an aloof ginger tomcat who looked like Brendan Gleeson and possessed the world-weariness of someone who had seen unspeakable things. If cats smoked, he would have been on 30 a day. Everybody loved Oscar. He deigned to tolerate only my dad.

Oscar lived in a wooden house lined with old fleeces, from where he spent hours watching the rain. Really, though, he lived in the garage, the mystery building at the end of the garden that swallowed my dad every evening after dinner. It’s anyone’s guess what went on in there. All I know is that Oscar ran in before him when he opened the door.

Cat Brendan Gleeson Mob Boss Favorite Countryside Protector

