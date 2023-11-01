The Mini eMastered is a revamped, electric 1960s Cooper S for $240K

But old Minis are also getting the all-battery treatment, allowing more sustainable classic motoring, albeit at a hefty price.Perhaps the most spectacular example of the trend is David Brown Automotive’s newly unveiled Mini eMastered. As with many such “restomods”, it is essentially a remanufactured version of an original car, customised to the buyer’s tastes and fitted with many new parts including, in this case, an entirely new silent drivetrain.

The front-mounted electric motor gives quicker acceleration than a 1960s Cooper S (0-100 in under nine seconds), and the 19 kWh battery pack is said to offer a range of about 175 kilometres between charges. The whole package weighs 640 kg, about the same as the original, and the eMastered is said to have the same weight distribution too.

Spokesman Steve Brown tells us the company already has customers in Australia. “And of course Mini eMastered is available to Australia-based customers too. The price is £125,000 plus any local taxes and import fees.” That translates to about $240,000, ex-factory.The EV revolution is sweeping through the restomod industry here too, with several battery-powered Minis in the works. One is by Jaunt Motors in Melbourne in partnership with Mini Australia.

“We looked at it three or four years ago, and they were frightfully expensive and rubbish,” says company head David Dyer. “Now, they’re frightfully expensive, but tremendous. There is adjustable horsepower from 100 to 300 horsepower in a 600-or-so kilo car, so it’s amazing.”

