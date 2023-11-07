The Lost Art of Dressmaking

Last year I had something custom made by a local tailor. I was overcome by nostalgia as she took my measurements, moving around my body with her tape measure. During childhood my mum made my ballet costumes, and my first communion in primary school was preceded by a visit to a dressmaker. But as I stood in the tailor’s studio I realised it had been decades since someone had taken my measurements, to make something just for me.
That commercial dressmaking has faded, particularly in Anglophone cultures, is a reflection of how dramatically our relationship to clothes has changed. Decades of ever faster fashion and outsourced production has left us buying, then disposing of, twice as many clothes as we did in the year 2000. The idea of getting a garment made, having it altered over years, then passing it down seems practically antiquarian. But not so long ago it was commonplace. This week four people share stories of dressmaking across generations, and the garments and traditions they’ve inherited. Madeleine Park, fashion stylist and host of Style Stories podcast, is a third-generation Australian. “My family’s Greek,” she says. “A lot of migrants have small businesses or do trades. Our family had this lady, Thespina, who was a dressmaker.” “She made lots of things for my mum and my grandmother. She made my mom’s engagement outfit, which is beautiful. It was this raw silk pink vest with matching flares and a shirt
