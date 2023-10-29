The LNP's Missed Opportunity in Addressing Historical Wrongs to First Nations Peoples

‘The LNP has missed an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in addressing the historical wrongs done to First Nations peoples.’The LNP’s blatant lane-change exposes them for what they are – political opportunists willing to abandon First Nations communities in a brutal game of political brinkmanship.This path, charted with the active involvement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders, culminated in the passing of the Path to Treaty Act with bipartisan support in May.

The act is simply setting a process in motion. Within Queensland, the various First Nations communities will each decide for themselves what kind of treaty – if any – will best serve their needs and then enter into treaty negotiations with the state.

The referendum did not divide this country: it exposed it. Now the racism and ignorance must be urgently addressed | Aaron Fa’AosoAs its very base level, a treaty is an agreement that must be settled by the two treaty partners, the state and the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander treaty party. headtopics.com

It should go without saying that if an issue – such as compensation – cannot be agreed, there will be no treaty. Treaty is also not compulsory, and it’s not time limited. Some communities might seek to launch into negotiations with government immediately, others might wait and see. In many cases, it is anticipated that the treaties will enshrine the ability of each community to have a say in how services are delivered, how they govern themselves and how they interact with government.places significant emphasis on sharing information.

The voice referendum was a missed opportunity for Queensland to address the deep-seated economic and social disparities experienced by First Nations peoples. Queensland’s Path to Treaty is a completely separate process, but it addresses the same concerns. headtopics.com

The historical injustices faced by First Nations peoples have left deep scars that demand acknowledgment, understanding and redress. These issues are not mere political bargaining chips; they are matters of profound moral and ethical significance.

