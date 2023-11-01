The Liberal Party is no longer the one of personal liberty that Menzies once championed

How? Everyone born after January 1, 2009 will be banned from buying cigarettes – which is an industry that Thatcher supported.Jacinda Ardern on the other hand loves it.Convictions held by those in the modern-day LNP no longer stack up to the conservative superheroes of the past, writes Will Kingston. Pictured is former Australian prime minister and Liberal Party forefather Sir Robert Menzies.
Of course, the debate itself contained precious few examples of the hawkish foreign policy, small government instincts and free-market economics that characterised Reaganism.‘The party of Robert Menzies’, as Liberal politicians so like to say, is no longer the party of Robert Menzies.The Morrison government’s COVID response revealed there is no institutional instinct towards personal liberty in the Liberal Party.
Unlike Australia’s longest-serving PM, they show little inclination towards reining in government largesse. Tony Abbott’s first budget is almost a decade behind us, but the scars of poorly communicated spending cuts are still visible on the Liberal psyche, if not the economy. It was Menzies who said: “Modern history is full of examples of great movements that disappeared because they had ceased to have any genuine reason for existence.”Putting on the ‘John Howard costume’ is easy.
Australia Headlines
