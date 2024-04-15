The Lehrmann Imbroglio: A High-Stakes Defamation Case

in Bruce Lehrmann ’s high-stakes defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson led with a pithy three-word pronouncement.
Wilkinson and Ten opted to rely chiefly on a defence of truth, under which they were required to prove to the civil standard – meaning the balance of probabilities - that Lehrmann had raped Higgins. This is lower than the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt.Wolter PeetersLee’s findings about Lehrmann were singularly unflattering, though he also regarded parts of Higgins’ evidence as unsatisfactory and said that since 2021 Higgins had “sometimes told untruths when it suited her”.
Lee said it was “not lost on me that doing manual marking up on paper with a pen, moving documents around or sticking tabs on paper is perhaps the only work that would not require Mr Lehrmann to log into a computer and leave some form of retrievable electronic record”.Lehrmann captured on CCTV leaving Parliament House alone in the early hours of March 23, 2019.“I do not believe I am being unduly cynical to remark that this strikes me as being convenient,” he said.
An oddity in the evidence was that Lehrmann’s bank records, produced to the court, showed he spent $16 at The Dock hotel in Kingston, a figure the court heard would not have covered the number of drinks he bought that night, including two for Higgins. He told the court he did not have cash with him.Credit:Lee noted that at “about 9.35pm , Mr Lehrmann handed over a card in payment of a $42.50 charge for a round of drinks,” one of which was for Higgins.
